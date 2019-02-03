Pakistan prevent series whitewash after winning third T20 against Windies

Karachi

A pre-match pep talk by pakistan cricket team Sarfaraz Ahmed did the trick for Pakistan women team who defeated the West Indies by 12 runs in the third and final women’s T20 at Karachi’s Southend Club on Sunday.

The West Indies won the series by 2-1 and both the sides will now travel to Dubai where they will play three ODIs on 7, 9 and 11 February, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

This was Pakistan’s second victory over the ICC Women’s World T20 2016 champions in 12 matches. Pakistan’s only other win had come in Guyana in September 2011. Three T20Is between the two sides have gone into Super Overs, with the West Indies emerging comfortable winners each time.

Befittingly, the victory came on the day when Sana Mir became the sixth player overall and first Asian to complete a century of T20Is. The list is headed by Deandra Dottin of the West Indies, who has played 110 matches. She is followed by Suzie Bates of New Zealand (108), England’s Jenny Gunn (104), and Anisa Mohammed of the West Indies and Ellyse Perry of Australia (both 102).

Sana celebrated the day when she picked up the wickets of Shemaine Campbelle (nine) and Chinelle Henry (12) to finish with figures of two for 21 from four overs as the West Indies, chasing 151 to sweep the series, finished at 138 for eight. With 84 wickets, Sana sits fourth in the list of most successful bowlers in T20Is.

Deandra Dottin, who had steered the West Indies to victory in the Super Over on Friday by scoring 18 runs, once again finished as the top-scorer with 46. Her 29-ball innings was studded with three fours and four sixes.

Natasha McLean (26) and Chedean Nation (19) were the other notable scorers, while Anam Amin finished with three for 34. Pakistan wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz also had a good day when she stumped three batters.

Earlier, electing to bat first, Pakistan posted 150 for six – their highest total of the series and second highest overall – with Nida Dar hitting her second half-century in 91st match. The 32-year-old from Gujranwala hit five fours and two sixes in a 40-ball 53 and added 67 runs for the fifth wicket with Aliya Riaz, who finished with a 23-ball 24 with one four and a six.

Upfront, Omaima Sohail (28, 24b, 2×4, 1×6), Javeria Khan (10, 8b, 2×4) and captain Bismah Maroof (19, 16b, 2×4) showed urgency with the bat and provided Nida and Aliya a platform from where they could flex their muscles as Pakistan added 47 runs in the last five overs, including 23 runs off the final 12 deliveries.

The performance in the T20I will also provide great relief to coach Mark Coles, who has been working extremely hard since taking over last year. The three matches have shown the improvement Pakistan women’s team have made as there was mark improvement in all departments of the game.

Scores in brief: Pakistan women beat West Indies by 12 runs, West Indies women won the series 2-1 Pakistan women 150-6, 20 overs (Nida Dar 53, Omaima Sohail 28, Aliya Riaz 24 not out; Karishma Ramharack 2-20) West Indies women 138-8, 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 46, Natasha McLean 26; Anam Amin 3-34, Sana Mir 2-21).—APP

