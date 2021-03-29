Pakistan President Arif Alvi tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi announced on Monday that he has contracted novel coronavirus.

The development comes day after Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for COVID-19 and he is currently in quarantine.

President Alvi tweeted, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine، but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful”.