Pakistan posts 46 more corona deaths

Another 46 people lost their lives to the coronavirus whereas 1,038 fresh cases were reported across Pakistan during the last 24 hours, showed the statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday morning.

As per the latest NCOC figures, after the addition of 46 more deaths, the toll has now soared to 21,828 whereas the number of confirmed cases stood now at 944,065.

During the past 24 hours (Tuesday), 2,016 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 882,332.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 39,905, whereas the positivity rate was dropped to 2.46 percent.—INP