Pakistan posts 40 more corona deaths

As there was no let-up in the third Covid-19 wave, Pakistan has recorded another 40 deaths by coronavirus and 3,449 infections during the last 24 hours, showed the figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday morning.

As per the NCOC data, after the addition of new infections, the number of positive cases has now surged to 619,259.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 13,757 on Friday, after adding the 40 new ones.

As usual, Sindh remained the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Most number of casualties has been reported in Punjab.

As many as 262,503 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 193,054 in Punjab, 77,972 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19,290 in Balochistan, 50,096 in Islamabad, 11,377 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 4,967 in Gilgit-Baltistan.—INP