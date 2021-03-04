PSL 6 postponed after rise in Covid-19 cases

KARACHI – Pakistan on Thursday postponed the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to rising COVID-19 cases among the players and officials involved in the tournament.
What happened today
Dan Christian, Karachi Kings’ all-rounder, decided to withdraw from the tournament and will leave for Dubai on a 12 o’clock flight.
His decision to leave the mega event after PCB confirmed that three more players tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.
The tournament had seen 14 of its scheduled 34 matches staged before Covid-19 caused the interruption today.
It is the second straight year that the PSL has been interrupted midway. Last year’s tournament, too, had seen a months-long break prior to the play-offs due to the outbreak of Covid-19.
