PSL 6 postponed after rise in Covid-19 cases

KARACHI – Pakistan on Thursday postponed the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to rising COVID-19 cases among the players and officials involved in the tournament.

📢 HBL PSL 6 POSTPONED PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates. Read more:https://t.co/GM68WWmnT8 #HBLPSL6 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2021

PCB in a statement said, following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect. “The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February, ” Pakistan’s cricketing body said.

The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines, and isolation facilities to the six participating sides, ” the statement added.

Wasim Khan, PCB Chief Executive Director, and Commercial Babar Hamid will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.