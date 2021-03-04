PSL 6 postponed after rise in Covid-19 cases

By
Web desk
-
74

KARACHI – Pakistan on Thursday postponed the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to rising COVID-19 cases among the players and officials involved in the tournament.

PCB in a statement said, following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect. “The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February, ” Pakistan’s cricketing body said.
The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines, and isolation facilities to the six participating sides, ” the statement added.
Wasim Khan, PCB Chief Executive Director, and Commercial Babar Hamid will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.

What happened today

Dan Christian, Karachi Kings’ all-rounder, decided to withdraw from the tournament and will leave for Dubai on a 12 o’clock flight.

His decision to leave the mega event after PCB confirmed that three more players tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

The tournament had seen 14 of its scheduled 34 matches staged before Covid-19 caused the interruption today.

It is the second straight year that the PSL has been interrupted midway. Last year’s tournament, too, had seen a months-long break prior to the play-offs due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

More info to follow….

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR