Pakistan postpones Afghan Peace Conference

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has postponed the Afghan Peace Conference scheduled to be held from July 17 to 19 in the federal capital, confirmed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

The conference aimed at providing momentum to ongoing peace efforts in Afghanistan where the Taliban are making sweeping advances amid the withdrawal of foreign troops.

The decision to put off the crucial moot has been taken on the request made by Afghan officials.

A number of Afghan politicians and leaders had been invited to attend the conference.

A day earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri had rejected the reports about the postponement of the three-day conference.

“Any speculations about the postponement of the conference are entirely baseless,” said Chaudhri, during his weekly media briefing on Thursday.

The aim of the forthcoming peace conference is to engage with and consult all sides on the Afghan peace process,” said the spokesperson.