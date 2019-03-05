Pakistan Post to be transformed into profitable entity soon: Murad

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed Monday told senate that Pakistan Post would be converted into profitable entity in a short span of time. He apprised the Senate that Pakistan post was facing fiscal deficit of Rs52 billion. This deficit was being supplemented with ratio of 12 ½ % per year.

The minister said despite of many hurdles, his team was taking necessary steps to bring Pakistan Post at par with other private courier services. “We have made electronic money order system more efficient in last four months,” he said and added Pakistan Post was now heading toward e-commerce.

Pakistan Post had increased the number of E-Sahulat franchises up to 15,000 across the country with the help of National Database Registration Authority, he said and added due to the radical steps, the revenue of the department had increased up to 212%. “Pakistan Post has a huge network across the country and due to its vast infrastructure, private courier services are seeking help from it,” he underlined.

Senator Nauman Wazir drew the attention of the House toward a move to covert Pakistan Post into a regulatory authority. To this, the minister said the issue was under discussion since 2005 and added there was a need to regulate this sector and the issue had been debated in both the Houses and even had come under the cabinet discussion but was deferred due to some apprehensions.

Showing reservation on appointing Pakistan Post director general as head of the proposed regulatory authority, he said it would be the conflict of interest therefore, someone else should be given chance to regulate affairs of the national postal services.—APP

