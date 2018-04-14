Pakistan Post launches new service in twin cities

Pakistan Post has started a new service for twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the delivery of Express Post articles on the day of booking.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP that the delivery information will be communicated through SMS. Initially the service will be available in selected areas of twin cities. Under the new service booking upto 20 kg and delivery upto 5 kg would be made at doorstep and delivery beyond 5 kg and upto 20 kg on counter.

The service would be available at Islamabad GPO, Rawalpindi GPO, Postmall F -7, Satellite Town, F-10 Markaz P.O, Kachari Company, Foreign Office P.O, G-9 Markaz P.O, Westridge, G-10 Markaz P.O, Lal Kurti, Gawal Mandi Markaz P.O and others.—APP

