Pakistan Post to launch ‘Same Day Delivery’ service today

Pakistan Post is all set to formally launch a new delivery service called “Same Day Delivery” in a bid to ensure speedy transportation of consignments in 24 selected areas of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Thursday.

Minister for Postal Services Maulana Syed Ameer Zaman Bukhari would inaugurate the service, Post Master General Arshad Ali Khan told APP Wednesday.

Under the service, he said, people especially business community would have the facility to dispatch and receive their goods up to 20 kilogram at the shortest possible time in same day of the booking.

The charges would be Rs 150 for 500 gram weight consignment with additional charges of Rs 50 against each 500 gram addition in the parcel.

He said the service was being launched under the directives of Prime Minister to make the organization a profit-earning and vibrant entity.

Arshad said special desks were being established at 24 designated branches of the Pakistan Post, which would be equipped with motorbikes for speedy and timely service.

Whereas, he said, the clients would be informed through short messaging service (SMS) about status of their mail, parcels and gifts sent to their dear ones.—APP

