Pakistan possesses US $1b wood furniture export potential: LCCI chief

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Almas Hyder Saturday said Pakistan has great potential to export at least one billion dollars handmade wood furniture annually if the government properly patronizes furniture industry.

He expressed these views while visiting 3-day mega “Interiors Pakistan” international exhibition being held at Expo Center organized by Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) as a guest of honour.

Talking to media here LCCI President Almas Hyder said the government should also take measures to provide interest-free loans to youth for business startups especially those who are interested in opening business in furniture sector. He further said the government should also dedicate space to furniture entrepreneurs for investing in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Special Economic Zones so that they could set up business ventures and industrial units in these zones.

He said the chamber would provide furniture exhibitors level playing field enabling them to conduct their business with peace of mind and add up to the important revenue to the national exchequer. Almas Hyder said that our young entrepreneurs were a great asset and future of Pakistan and they should focus on promoting Pakistani brands in foreign countries. He said young entrepreneurs should visit foreign countries with proper homework on target countries and products so that they could achieve meaningful results.

Appreciating the role of PFC chief executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq for promoting of furniture sector in Pakistan, he said with a little innovation, investment and government support, furniture industry can generate even more employment and income from sustainable economy. He said holding of exhibitions would not only promote economic activities in the country but would also encourage furniture exports. “Fairs and exhibitions not only attract foreign buyers and bring in much needed foreign exchange, but also highlight the soft image of Pakistan”, he added.

Share on: WhatsApp