Pakistan possesses huge potential to enhance Halal food exports

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Minister of State on Finance and Revenue Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Tuesday, said that Pakistan has great potential to increase its exports of Halal food and agri-products.

He further said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects opened a new window of opportunity for the growth and development of agricultural sector as the country could export large quantity of food products earning precious foreign exchange.

While addressing 1st workshop on the theme: “Emerging Issues, challenges and Opportunities in Rural Economy of Pakistan” here Minister said that it was high time that the provincial governments ponder over the possibility of having their own Agriculture Development Banks.

The Federal Government he said over the last four years has disbursed significant amounts of agricultural credit to farmers as it extends due importance to development of agriculture sector.

The Government he said is further trying to enhance financial and technical assistance to the farmers’ community. The Minister said that there is also a need to impart training to women to contribute towards strengthening of economy.

The present PML-N government has indeed provided opportunities to womenfolk to come forward and play their due role in the process of development.

He talked about importance of forestry in addressing environmental issues and also highlighted the economic opportunities it carries for farmers.

The Minister said he was pleased to avail the opportunity to participate in a thought provoking discussion on such a significant subject.

Addressing the Opening Session of the Workshop Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz said that a lot was needed to be done in the realm of rural transformation and stressed on adoption of fast track of rural transformation.