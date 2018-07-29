‘Pakistan poised to be great democratic country’

Islamabad

Newly appointed Pakistan’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Sahibzada Ahmed Khan said that after successful completion of free, fair and transparent election on July 25, Pakistan was now poised to become a greatest democratic country, says a message received here from London. He stated this while delivering his maiden speech after assuming the charge of Pakistan High Commissioner to UK at a reception hosted in honour of the renowned International wrestlers who visited Pakistan and took part in Wrestling competitions at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore on May 17, 19 and May 21,2017.

Twenty five international renowned wrestlers representing twenty countries participated in the events. They are now again visiting Pakistan to participate in the Wrestling competitions to be held at Karachi and Islamabad on August 29 and August 31, 2018 respectively. Imran Hussan Shah MD Ring of Pakistan (ROP) Ijaz Hussain a representative of ROP, World renowned wrestlers Tiny Iron from UK, French wrestler Tom La Rufa and Wrestler Bran from UK also spoke on the occasion.

Sahebzada Ahmed Khan appreciated the international wrestlers for participating various wrestling events in Pakistan and hoped their visits would help promote international sports in the country.—APP

