Pakistan PM, Turkish President vow efforts to stop ‘Israel’s heinous attack’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed to work together especially at the United Nations in jointly mobilizing the international community to help stop these attack.

The Pakistan premier on Wednesday received a telephone call from Turkish president, wherein views were exchanged views on Israel’s heinous attack during Ramazan on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshippers inside as well as on Gaza violating all norms of humanity and international law.

The leaders also agreed that the two Foreign Ministers would be working closely together to raise the Palestinian issue at international level.

The regional security situation also came under discussion between the two leaders.

Appreciating Turkey’s role, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of a responsible withdrawal and added that Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support to the efforts for a political solution for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Both leaders discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations and agreed that the momentum of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Turkey would continue.

The two leaders also exchanged greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The ministry of health in the Gaza Strip said the number of Palestinians killed has now risen to 53, including 14 children and three women.

Israel carried out hundreds of air raids in Gaza into Wednesday morning, demolishing one multi-story residential building, damaging various others buildings.

