Pakistan PM Imran Khan receives COVID-19 vaccine (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has received a dose of vaccine against COVID-19 amid third wave of pandemic in the country.

On the occasion, the premier, 68, advised people to ensure the implementation of SOPs announced by the government to control the spread of the virus.

The prime minister had launched the vaccination drive in the country on February 2 after Pakistan received a batch of Chinese vaccine.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے کورونا ویکسین لگوا لی۔ اس موقع پر وزیر اعظم نے قوم سے اپیل کی کہ کورونا کی تیسری لہر کے پیش نظر ایس اوپیز پر مکمل عمل درآمد کو یقینی بنایا جائے ملک بھر میں کورونا ویکسین لگانے کی مہم جاری ہے pic.twitter.com/jZttUIYXLL — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 18, 2021

Currently, people aged above 60 are being administered vaccine across the country while frontline health workers are also receiving doses.

Earlier this week, President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi got their anti-COVID vaccine here with the former urging the nation to take precautions to make the country sail through third wave of the pandemic.

The president and the first lady arrived the vaccination center at Tarlai after they received the intimation from 1166 registration service where the duo had registered themselves on February 15, this year.

Talking to media, the president said the elite across the world had been breaking the queue to get vaccinate but in Pakistan, the government had put in place an efficient mechanism for vaccination of the people on their turn.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also accompanied the president and the first lady.

“I think the vaccine gives further protection but we will have to take precautions of wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing unless the world fully overcomes the pandemic. Allah knows till how long we will have to do this,” he said.

Calling the COVID-19 a deadly disease, the president said it affected the elderly more than others and it could only be tackled through precautions.

The president said he found the system very easy and viewed that the mechanism of calling the people proactively had also avoided crowd at the center, though the government had sufficient stock of the medicine available.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, Pakistan’s positivity rating increased to 7.8% on Thursday, despite a steady increase in coronavirus cases throughout the region (NCOC).

The NCOC reports that about 61 people have died from the outbreak in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 13,717.

About 3,495 new coronavirus cases have been recorded around the country in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, there are 24,592 active coronavirus patients in the world as of today.

In the last 24 hours, 44,377 coronavirus tests were conducted with 3,495 of them coming out positive.

