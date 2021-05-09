Pakistan PM condemns Israeli attack on Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday strongly condemned an attack by Israeli forces on Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

The premier in a tweet said that the Israel attack is violation of all norms of humanity and international law.

“Strongly condemn Israeli Forces’ attack esp during Ramazan on Palestinians in Qibla-e-Awaal, Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating all norms of humanity & int law,” tweeted the premier.

“We reiterate support for Palestinian ppl. Int community must take immed action to protect Palestinians & their legitimate rights,” he added.

Strongly condemn Israeli Forces' attack esp during Ramazan on Palestinians in Qibla-e-Awaal, Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating all norms of humanity & int law. We reiterate support for Palestinian ppl. Int community must take immed action to protect Palestinians & their legitimate rights — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 9, 2021

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support to the Palestinian cause and urged the international community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people.

He underscored the need for a two state solution in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions with the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian state.

On Friday, Israeli forces attacked Muslim worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque when the former fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youth at one of the holiest places.

The attacks came amid anger over the eviction of Palestinians from homes East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah by illegal Jewish people.

At least 205 Palestinians including minors injured during the Israeli attack that caused stone-pelting from the helpless Palestinians.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has held Israel responsible for sinful attack in the holy city.