Pakistan pledges improving productivity, competitiveness to meet global challenges

Observer Report

Islamabad

Secretary-General, Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Dr. Santhi Kanoktanaporn during his visit to Pakistan from 19-21 February 2018 had meetings with high level dignitaries i.e. Sardar Muhammad Arshad Khan Laghari Minister of State for Industries & Production, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Interior, Sartaj Aziz, Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission, Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Additional Secretary (Incharge) for Industries & Production and office bearers of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Secretary-General, APO, Dr. Santhi Kanoktanaporn said that APO vows to support Pakistan in skill development for innovation in productivity through its Technical Expert Services for different sectors. He added that APO will promote bilateral and multilateral alliances among its 20 member countries. He also added the private sector needs to be taken onboard to run an effective productivity movement in Pakistan.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal appreciated APO for providing support to develop a framework for Pakistan Productivity, Quality & Innovation (PPQI) initiative by deputing Dr. Woon, Kin Chung form Singapore in January 2017. Dr. Santhi proposed that Pakistan should have a Strategic Foresight Unit in order to cope with the future challenges like Singapore developed such unit in 1996. The Minister appraised the proposal of Dr. Santhi and said that it can be developed under the umbrella of Ministry of Planning, Development & Reform with the support of technical expert services from APO.

In another meeting with Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission, Sartaj Aziz, Dr. Santhi highlighted the importance of NPOs in the developing countries. He stressed that National Productivity Organizations (NPOs)are playing a pivotal role in the national development of APO member countries e.g. NPOs in Singapore, Japan and Malaysia are playing a vibrant roles in the growth of their countries. Similarly, NPO Pakistan should also be given a leading role for productivity improvement in Pakistan.

Abdul Ghaffar Khattak, Chief Executive Officer, NPO Pakistan shared that they are working on multiple direction for productivity enhancement in the country e.g. NPO Pakistan has acquired APO technical support for developing Demonstration companies in Pakistan to eliminate waste by selecting organizations from hospitality, food and engineering sectors, where handsome saving has been achieved.

These Demonstration companies will become role model for other similar organizations and will be replicated to achieve productivity. He also added that during first phase of PPQI initiative NPO intends to develop around 600 Productivity Practitioners which can later be utilized as consultant on the subject and introduce an excellence award in Pakistan.

Deputy Chairman thanked SG for visiting Pakistan and showed his willingness to develop the Strategic Foresight Unit with APO technical and to launch PPQI initiative with spirit.