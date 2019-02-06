Pakistan playing pivotal role to restore peace in Afghanistan: Suri

Quetta

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said that Pakistan playing its pivotal role to restore sustainable peace in Afghanistan. This he said, while talking to Afghan Consul General, Waheedullah Mohmand, who called on him in Quetta on Wednesday. Qasim Khan Suri said, “Peace in Afghanistan is necessary for development in Pakistan.”

He relayed that both the countries can resolve all their problems through positive negotiations which is important for boosting bilateral relations among both the nations. The Deputy Speaker NA said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are the neighbouring Islamic countries and Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives for opening of Pak-Afghan border at Torkham round the clock to strengthen these friendly relations.

Qasim Khan Suri expressed the hope that the Afghan government would also respond positively in this regard. He said talks between the United States and Taliban to settle down the longstanding Afghan issue are very positive sign. On this occasion, Afghan Consul General appreciated the steps of Prime Minister Imran Khan for restoring peace in Afghanistan.

Earlier on February 4, Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan, Shukrullah Atif Mashal had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for ongoing Afghan peace process. Afghanistan had appointed former chairman Afghanistan Cricket Board, Shukrullah Atif Mashal, as the new ambassador to Pakistan in November last year.—INP

