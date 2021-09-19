Pakistan played positive role in Afghan peace process: Bernhard

Says Taliban a reality in Afghanistan

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Germany has appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan in bringing about the Doha Process for stability, peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, German ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck said it has been acknowledged by the United Stated, the world community and Germany also recognizes this very positive role of Pakistan, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The ambassador expressed confidence that Islamabad would continue playing a very constructive role in Afghanistan in future.

He said that the government of Pakistan and armed forces were quite engaged in trying to convince Taliban to bring about an inclusive government in Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan was aware of its potential importance and role in the whole of region.

The German envoy said an inclusive government in Kabul was critical for peace and stability of that country.

To a question about role of Afghanistan’s neighbours, the German ambassador said none of them wanted instability in Afghanistan as it was a recipe of political disaster.

There was a genuine understanding that peace and stability in Afghanistan was of vital interest to the region, Schlagheck remarked.

On terrorism, the German Ambassador said the menace emanating from Afghanistan and spreading to region was of very much importance.

When asked about the recent visit of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to Pakistan, he said the visit was focused on bilateral relations and the evolving regional situation, including Afghanistan.

Schlagheck said Afghanistan was one of the major issues of discussion in meetings of the German Foreign Minister with Pakistani leadership.

The German ambassador said Taliban were as much a reality in Afghanistan as well as the precarious humanitarian situation in the country.

He said Germany being a responsible partner of international community was ready to play its role in Afghanistan.