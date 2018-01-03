Pakistan has played double game with US for years: Nikki Haley

WASHINGTON: Pakistan has played a “double game” with the United States for years, US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has alleged, saying it is unacceptable to the Trump administration.

Haley, an Indian origin US national, came out in support of President Donald Trump’s decision to block $255 million military aid to Pakistan.

“There are clear reasons for this. Pakistan has played a double game for years,” Haley told reporters at a new conference at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

“They (Pakistanis) work with us at times, and they also harbour the terrorists that attack our troops in Afghanistan. That game is not acceptable to this administration,” Haley said.

The Trump administration expects far more co-operation from Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, she said.

“Trump is willing to go to great lengths to stop all funding from Pakistan as they continue to harbour and support terrorism,” Haley said in her opening remarks during her first news conference of the year.

Haley said the aid issue is connected solely to Pakistan’s harbouring of terrorists.

Meanwhile the State department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her briefing that Pakistan needs “to earn, essentially, the money we have provided in the past in foreign military assistance, they need to show that they are sincere in their efforts to crack down on terrorists”.

“Pakistan is an important partner. We have a lot of issues in that region. Pakistan knows that, we all know that, and we try to work carefully together on some of those issues, but Pakistan can do more, but Pakistan knows what it needs to do. We expect Pakistan – and we’ve made clear, and the President has made clear in the past also through his new strategy that was announced back in August about the Asia that the United States expects Pakistan to take decisive action against the Haqqani Network and other militants who are operating from its soil” Ms Heather Nauert said.

She said Secretary Tillerson and Secretary Mattis shared with the Pakistani Government and their counterparts our concerns. We would like Pakistan to do more through cooperation. We’re not the only ones who benefit from it. But they have a lot to gain through additional cooperation on the issue of terrorism. So we expect them to take greater actions, she added.

She said she did not know whether Pakistan has recalled their ambassador from Washington for consultations.

Orignally published by INP