Pakistan to play first match of Int’l Festival of Hockey against Australia

Lahore

Pakistan will play its first match of the International Festival of Hockey against the host Australia at Melbourne’s State Netball Hockey Centre on Wednesday.

The four-Nation tournament also features New Zealand and Japan.

After the single league, the top two teams would play the final with the bottom two featuring in the 3rd position game.

Australia, the reigning world champions who are no 2 in the FIH rankings, are the favourites.

Their rivals New Zealand (ranked 8) are expected to offer the toughest competition.

Pakistan will play matches against Australia on November 8, against New Zealand on November 9, against Japan on November 11.—APP