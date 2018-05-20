Pakistan pivotal player in connectivity, climate change, Mushahid tells Asia-Europe Political Forum

LONDON : Chairman, Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Mushahid Hussain, urged Parliamentarians and political leaders of 25 countries of Asia and Europe to promote connectivity and cooperation, where Pakistan is a pivotal player, to tackle challenges like Climate Change & Combating Poverty & Disease.

In his speech at the Asia-Europe Political Forum, organised by the British Parliament, in London, Senator Mushahid Hussain, represented Pakistan, and he said Pakistan is the hub of regional connectivity due to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which will link up China, South Asia & Central Asia through cooperation in energy & economy, roads and railways, ports & pipelines.

He also referred to Climate Change & protecting environment, adding Pakistan was the 7th most vulnerable country in the world in this regard. He appreciated China’s role in promoting globalisation as trade and connectivity contributed to lessening political tensions.

Senator Mushahid Hussain welcomed the upcoming Summit in Singapore on June 12 between North Korea and the US, and he hoped the international community would focus their attention to resolving other flash points in Asia, in South Asia and the Middle East.

Citing stark statistics about the global scenario, Senator Mushahid Hussain referred to the fact that every minute 350 children die of diseases which are treatable but due to poverty they have no access to medical facilities, the Oxfam organisation says that 8 super rich individuals have more wealth than 50% of the world’s population, in other words, 8 men have more than 3.5 billion people combined! He urged the need to tackle issues like poverty and disparity in wealth, Climate Change and population control, plus resolving conflicts through cooperation and connectivity.

Senator Mushahid Hussain also underlined Pakistan’s role in trying to combat these challenges facing Asia and urged Europe to be forthcoming in supporting these issues for countries like Pakistan, which have sacrificed the most in the battle against extremist and terrorism as well as issues of humanitarian concern.

Senator Mushahid Hussain is also Vice Chairman of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties(ICAPP), which organised this forum together with the European & British Parliament. UK Cabinet Ministers, Lord Bates and Lord Callanan, also have keynote speeches on behalf of the British government.