ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has announced to close petrol pumps across the country for an indefinite period from July 22 in favour of their demands.

During the press conference at Karachi Press Club, he said that due to the prolongation of the strike, the pumps will be opened only for 2 days on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Abdul Sami Khan said that currently, the margin per liter is 6 rupees, in which the demand is increased by 5 rupees to 11 rupees per litre. He alleged that the open smuggling of Iranian petrol and diesel is going on under government patronage.

They said that sales of authorized petroleum dealers have decreased by 30% due to increased sales of smuggled Iranian petrol and diesel. He said that the Minister of State for Petroleum was repeatedly contacted and informed about these facts, but no response was received from him.

Abdul Sami Khan said that the licenses of 20 dealers have been canceled by the petroleum dealers for selling Iranian petrol, there are black sheep in the association while the Chief Minister of Balochistan has clearly said that the petrol is coming from Iran.

He said that Iranian petrol diesel is being sold openly at the box pumps of Sarhad Hub Choki of Sindh Balochistan at a price 55 rupees lower than the official price.

Abdul Sami Khan said that compared to last year, the inflation rate has reached the highest level with 28%, interest rate, electricity and other bills have also increased significantly.

The reason behind the strike is their demand for an increase in the commission provided to distributors by the government.

According to PPDA Chairman, Abdul Sami Khan, they have formally requested the government to raise their commission per liter by 5%. At present, the government allots a commission of 2.4 percent per liter to the dealers.