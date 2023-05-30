Pakistan petrol prices to go down after next fortnight review

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is likely to slash petroleum prices for the first fortnight of June to give instant relief to people who are forced to pay high prices amid unprecedented inflation.

Well-informed sources told local media outlets that the federal government planned to provide relief to the distressed people in the next fortnight which is due tomorrow. It’s the last petrol price review before the upcoming budget which is set to be tabled on June 9.

Ahead of budget 2023-24, the coalition government is likely to cut the price of petrol – a basic commodity in cash strapped country where it impacts the prices of other commodities, especially food prices.

The recent relief comes on the heels of drop in the ex-refinery price of fuel which shows a difference of Rs12, and after the exchange rate adjustment, the federal government is expected to give a relief of up to Rs10 per litre.

Media reports claimed nothing about the OGRA summary whereas the final decision in this regard will be made after the consultation of Finance and Prime Minister.

Earlier in May, the federal government announced a discount of Rs12 on petrol and the current price stands at Rs270 while after a drop of Rs30 on diesel, the new price was set at Rs258 per litre.

Latest Petrol Price Pakistan 2023