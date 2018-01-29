Pakistan peace linked with peace in Afghanistan: Asfandyar

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Central President of ANP Asfandyar Wali Khan has called upon both Pakistan and Afghanistan to settle thorny issues on the dialogue table and work for ensuring lasting peace in the region. Peace in Pakistan is not possible without the peace in Afghanistan’.

ANP Supremo observed while addressing a public rally on the occasion of the death anniversaries of Bacha Khan and Khan Abdul Wali Khan here on Sunday. He said that there was a devastating attack in Afghanistan the other day that was alarming. ‘We request the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan to hold parleys and resolve the issues as it is in the interest of both the neighbouring countries’ he said.

The ANP chief said that every institution should limit itself to its constitutional limits, adding that the ANP would oppose any undemocratic move in the country. ‘Bacha Khan Baba and Wali Khan Baba taught us the value of democracy,’ he said. He said that Imran Khan has cursed the parliament. ‘The same parliament that he himself is a member of, he is cursing. He’s not even willing to leave this parliament’ Asfandyar ridiculed. He also warned the provincial government to apprehend the killer of Asma within a week failing which the ANP may take to the roads to demand early arrest of the culprits

He also called upon the women folk of ANP to stand strong with Bacha Khan Baba’s movement. ANP Chief said that the ANP would hold rallies in every district of the province to advance party cause and propagate the party policy. Senior ANP leaders including former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ameer and provincial president ANP Haider Hoti, Central vice President Ghulam Ahmad Bilore and others also spoke on the occasion. The ANP leaders castigated those opposing merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that the implementation of the 18th amendment and the merger of FATA with Pakhtunkhwa were top priorities of the ANP and there can be no compromise on that.

They claimed that Awami National Party achieved a lot for Pakhtunkhwa and for the people of Pakhtunkhwa under the leadership of Asfandyar Khan during previous government of ANP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would continue fighting for the Pakhtuns rights.