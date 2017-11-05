Pakistan paying special attention to girls’ education

Islamabad

Minister for Education and Professional Training Baligh ur Rehman has expressed Pakistan’s firm commitment to continue working with international community for global peace and development. He stated this while delivering statement at the 39th UNESCO General Conference in Paris. The minister said Pakistan has won the war against terror by dismantling terrorist’s network, choking their economic means and bringing the culprits to justice.

He said the ensuing peace in the country has allowed the government to focus on education which is pivotal to development of human society. The Minister said the government is paying special attention on girls education to reduce gender disparity in the country. The Minister said that Pakistan has won the war against terror by dismantling terrorist’s network, choking their economic means and bringing the culprits to justice. The ensuing peace in the country has allowed the government to focus on education, which is pivotal to the development of human society, the Minister added.

The Minister said that Pakistan has doubled education budgetary allocation for which have also increased in terms of percentage of GDP. This improved fiscal space has helped in increase of the gross enrolment rate in primary schools, high transition rates, provision of missing facilities, effective teacher training programs, thus leading to the overall improvement in the quality of education.

Special focus on girls education has also led to reduction of gender disparity. In this respect Minister mentioned the UNESCO Malala Fund which Pakistan helped create by donating US$ 10.00 million to UNESCO for girls education.—APP