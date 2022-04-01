Pakistan pavilion wins silver award for Best Interior Design at Expo 2020

Dubai: The Pakistan pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 won a silver award out of 192 pavilions for the best interior design.

An international jury convened to choose the best pavilion out of the 192 pavilions and chose Pakistan as the second best after Japan who secured the top spot.

The proud news for the whole of Pakistan was announced on Twitter by the Adviser to the Prime Minister of Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

In a tweet, Mr Dawood said that an international jury was called to select the best Pavilion at Expo 2020 and Pakistan got Silver Award for interior design out of 192 Pavilions.

“The response we received was overwhelming, and [the Pakistan] Pavilion already crossed 1M visitors mark which exceeded our expectations,” Adbul Razak further wrote in the tweet.

He also praised the Ministry of Commerce, the Pakistan Trade Development Authority (TDAP), the Pakistan Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE.

Pakistan Pavilion has proven to be a huge success in the Expo 2020 Dubai. The pavilion has been praised by thousands of people and has hosted more than a million visitors since its inauguration.