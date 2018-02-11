Pakistan participates in world’s largest consumer goods show

Frankfurt

Ambiente is observing a strong increase in the number of exhibitors and visitors around the world. Ambiente started with a clear increase in number of global buyers and exhibitors who displayed new and high quality of products.

Ambiente is by far the most international event of its kind with buyers from all over the world. This year, around 4,441 are exhibiting with increase in number of visitors each day.

Ambiente sets the pace for the world of consumer goods. The unique diversity in the Dining, Giving and Living areas offers a comprehensive overview and shows the innovative capacities of this pulsating sector.

From Pakistan 11 exhibitors are participating in Ambiente(09 – 13 February), out of which 7 exhibitors are participating under the TDAP pavilion in Halls 10.0 and 10.3. Exhibitors from Pakistan are not only showcasing huge quantity but also high quality of the products in these halls like Pakistan Souvenirs, Sharp Edge, Anaya Salt, Civil Metal Works, Fatima Enterprises and Tariq Glass Etc.

They are exhibiting with the products covering interior decoration items, handicrafts, kitchen accessories & other consumer products.

Mr. Khalid Rasheed – Director Fatima Enterprises said, “The response from visitors is positive. We are hoping for lucrative orders from trade buyers. We are so proud to showcase our products in Ambiente being a representative of Pakistan.”

Mr. Hasham – Owner of Civil Metal Works said, “Ambiente has provided us exposure to meet genuine buyers. It is a good experience to visit the fair and we are hopeful for getting good response from trade buyers.”

The next Ambiente will be held in 2019. Ambiente will also be held in India on 27th of June, 2018.—AFP