Pakistan participates in trilateral dialogue in Beijing

Beijing

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and his Chinese and Afghan counterparts meet here today in the frame work of trilateral dialogue on peace and security issues of their mutual interest.

Talking to media in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said last week that this will be really crucial meeting between three countries.

“It will be the first meeting of its kind since the three countries agreed to establish a trilateral dialogue mechanism in June,” Hua said at a news briefing. “Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts will have an in-depth exchange on political mutual trust and reconciliation, development and connectivity, security cooperation and counter-terrorism.”

“China hopes this meeting will help improve Afghanistan-Pakistan relations, promote trilateral cooperation and contribute to regional peace, stability and development,” she added.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has demanded the United States to ensure early return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan.

“Pakistan had started fencing for securing its border with Afghanistan because it was imperative for combating terrorism” he said talking to a private news channel. Afghanistan should focus on the ‘border management’ and fulfill its responsibility in that regard, he said.

Expressing serious concerns over the situation in the neighboring country, he said the Allied forces equipped with modern weapons and having thousands of soldiers could not establish peace in Afghanistan.

According to the information and reports, the groups of Daesh were operating in eight to nine provinces of Afghanistan, he said. Expressing dismay over deteriorating peace situation in Afghanistan, he said a huge part of the country was not under the control of the Afghan government.