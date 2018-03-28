Pakistan participates in World Literacy Summit 2018

Salim Ahmed

The Citizens Foundation (TCF) had the honour to be the only non-profit from Pakistan to participate in the World Literacy Summit 2018 held at the Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford University, UK. In line with this year’s theme, Nadia Naviwala, on behalf of TCF, presented a keynote speech explaining TCF’s work in the field of education for the less privileged children in Pakistan, specifically their Adult Literacy Programme Aagahi, which literally means ‘awareness’.

TCF has been mentioned by ‘The Economist’ as perhaps the largest network of independently run not-for-profit schools in the world. Additionally, employing 12,000 women as an all-female faculty makes it the largest private sector women employer in Pakistan.

The Aagahi programme aims at creating meaningful interventions to impart basic reading and writing skills to older women and young girls who have never been to school before.

In her keynote speech titled, “Getting 10,000 Mothers & Out-of-School Girls to Literacy & Numeracy Every Year in Pakistan,” Nadia Naviwala, an advisor to The Citizens Foundation and a fellow with the Woodrow Wilson Center, informed the audience about TCF’s large-scale effort to address the education crisis in Pakistan, where almost half of the country’s population is illiterate.

Talking about TCF model, Nadia said, “TCF sustains on philanthropy. TCF was started by a group of CEOs in 1995. They sat down at a table armed with pencil, paper, and made lists of problems that Pakistan has: health, poverty, female disempowerment, and intolerance. And they decided that the root of all these problems was a lack of access to education.

They agreed on a crazy, unrealistic goal: to build 1,000 schools in Pakistan. But there was one stipulation: That these would not be poor schools for poor children.”

She further added, “A Pew survey has found that parents in Pakistan believe that schooling is equally import for girls and boys. But there are real barriers, such as the distance to school, the presence of male teachers, and the expense.

If you solve for these problems, as TCF has done, you will end up with an equal ratio of boys and girls in schools. Even beyond TCF, the gender gap has narrowed in parts of Pakistan.

TCF is too good to be true. And I’ll tell you that if you’re looking for a catch, there isn’t one. But I’ll also tell you that the people who work at TCF are never satisfied.