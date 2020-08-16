Pakistan participates in special virtual session of D-8 commission: FO

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan has participated in a special session of the D-8 commission, co-chaired by Turkey and Bangladesh as the illegal occupation of Kashmir and the coronavirus pandemic were discussed during the meeting, Foreign Office disclosed on Sunday.

Pakistan is a founding member and key contributor to the D-8 activities which also includes Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria and Turkey as member states.

According to Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the virtual session was attended by D-8 commissioners or representatives and the D-8 Secretary General.

Director General at the foreign office, Tariq Karim participated in the meeting as Pakistan’s Commissioner for the D-8.

In his remarks, the D-8 Secretary General Dato’ Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari updated member states on the steps taken by the Secretariat and D-8 Health and Social Protection programme office (D-8 HSP) in order to provide support and strengthen cooperation among Member states in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The D-8 Commission meeting discussed various issues related to preparations for the 10th D-8 Summit to be held in Dhaka. The D-8 Commissioner for Bangladesh briefed on the programme and events being planned for the next Summit.

In his interventions, Pakistan’s Commissioner for the D-8 Tariq Karim appreciated efforts to organize the Special Session of the D-8. Highlighting unprecedented global health and economic challenges posed by Covid-19, he stated that “smart lockdown” policy and other measures taken by the government have led to a significant improvement in the pandemic situation in Pakistan with a notable reduction in new cases and fatality rate.

He highlighted the Prime Minister’s major initiatives to combat the pandemic including $8 billion relief package for vulnerable groups; Ehsas Emergency Cash Program; and “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries. He expressed Pakistan’s readiness to enhance international cooperation to combat the pandemic.