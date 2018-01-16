Pakistan to participate at world’s largest consumer goods show Ambiente

Obserrver Report

Frankfurt

Ambiente is the world’s biggest and most international association of trade fairs for the consumer goods industry and with a clear target group specific structure within the Dining, Giving, Living and Sourcing.

Pakistan has been participating in Ambiente for many years and a number of industries have developed from this fair such as Cutlery, Crockery and Salt Products. Salt Products & Handicraft companies are in Hall 10 (Giving and Living) while the other companies are in Hall 6 (Dining).

Ambiente has over 4,400 exhibitors while over 140,000 buyers come to the fair. It is an exhibition where Pakistan can sell to the entire world and more than 154 countries are represented from the buyers side. The top 10 visitor countries are China, France, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, South Korea, the Netherlands, Turkey and the USA.

There was also above average growth in the number of visitors from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Vietnam, as well as the USA, Canada, Australia, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and South American Nations, such as Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina.

Ambiente for more than a decade will open its doors in Frankfurt am Main on 9th February, 2018.

There are total 11exhibitors from Pakistan who will participate & showcase their products including Pakistan Souvenirs (who has been participating for more than 25 years), Tariq Glass & Sharp Edge participating on their own while Anaya Salt, Rex Ceramics & Sana Traders will participate under the pavilion of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan. Trade Development Authority of Pakistan has been providing subsidized stalls to increase the exports of Handicrafts, Cutlery & Kitchen Accessories by allowing small and medium exporters to exhibit at the world’s largest consumer fair. They are exhibiting with the products covering Interior Decoration Items, Handicrafts, Kitchen Accessories & Other Consumer Products.

The fair is going to be held from 09 – 13 February, 2018 in Frankfurt Germany. Ambiente welcoming more visitors from all growth regions of the world. Ambiente 2018 is offering unique spectrum of products for the Table, Kitchen & Housewares, Gifts & Decorative Articles and Interior Design Concepts & Furnishing Accessories. The next Ambiente will be held from 08-12 February, 2019. And Ambiente India will also be held from 27-29 June, 2018.