Pakistan paradise on earth: Janjua

‘Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan’

Ashraf Ansari

Addressing the Round Table Conference, arranged by Pakistan Observer, the Advisor to Prime Minister on National Security, Lt-Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua said, Pakistan is not merely paradise for investors, it is a real paradise on earth in several aspects.

He made a fascinating presentation on Pakistan’s potential, its opportunities and its challenges through slides. He said, Pakistan’s geographic situation entitled it to be called as a pivot of the world, especially among the regions of South and Central Asia. The founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in his famous statement before the emergence of Pakistan had expressed the same view.

He said, Pakistan is a country which provides outwards roots to South Asia, Central Asia on to Europe, China and up to Africa. There is no other country in the world to enjoy this geographical situation. Pakistan has been a board of one of the most ancient civilizations. Pakistan’s terrain is diverse, comprising planes, deserts, mountains and coastlines. Pakistan is one of the most attractive destination for the international tourists.

Pakistan, he said, is emerging as a hub of international connectivity network being visualized in the framework of Belt and Road Initiative and China Pakistan corridor concept launched by Pakistan and China. Pakistan is rich in natural and human resources, destined to make rapid progress after the launch of the CPEC. Janjua said, security environment in the country has greatly improved and efforts are on foot to pursue peace and security. He said, the fact is that Pakistan has made great investments in peace by making supreme sacrifices in this respect. He said, Pakistan desires peace in Afghanistan, peace lead by Afghans themselves.

Turning to security challenges of Pakistan, the security advisor said that the main problems came from Balochistan and Karachi. Pakistan has been able to overcome the crises in both Karachi and Balochistan and is making efforts to sustain peace there as well as throughout the country.

He lamented that Balochistan suffered deprivation in the past but now it is emerging as hub of Pakistan’s development activities. Balochistan would lead the country to its destined goal of prosperity. He said now the slogan is Jeevay, Jeevay Paksitan, Jeevay, Jeevay Balochistan.