Pakistan cricket team has overtaken India for the second spot in the ICC ODI rankings following the latest annual update.

The Green Shirts have now accumulated 116 points which keeps them on the heels of leaders Australia who have 118 points.

ICC’s annual rankings consider all series completed since May 2020, with series completed before May 2022 given a 50 percent weightage and all successive series weighted at 100 percent.

This plays in the favour of Pakistan who are no longer bogged down by their 4-0 away series defeat in England as well as their 3-0 series loss in England in 2021 which now has reduced weightage when it comes to raking points.

India’s recent 2-1 defeat to Australia means Pakistan has pipped them to the second spot with just a single point.

The news comes as bittersweet for Pakistan who briefly climbed to the number spot in the ICC ODI rankings but their failure to clean sweep New Zealand meant they dropped in rankings once again.

With the ODI World Cup still to come as well, there is plenty of opportunity for all three teams to lay a claim to the top spot.

New Zealand follow the top three in the fourth spot with 104 points with England rounding out the top five with 101 points.

South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and West Indies complete the top 10 in that order.