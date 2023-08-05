LONDON – Pakistani-British TikTok star Mahek Bukhari was found guilty of killing a lover her mother and his friend in a tragic car crash in the United Kingdom.

After a trial, the Leicester Crown Court also convicted her mother Ansreen Bukhar and two others for the crime.

Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, lost their lives when their Skoda “virtually split in two” and erupted into flames after leaving the A46 dual carriageway near Leicester before smashing into a tree on February 11, 2022.

Reports said Hussain, one of the victims, had made a call to police claiming that their vehicle was rammed by some unidentified attackers after a high-speed chase.

In the recording of the call played in the Leicester Crown Court, he can be heard as saying: “They’re trying to ram us off the road. Please, I’m begging you, I’m going to die.”

He also said “Oh my God” as the call cut off at a horrific sound impact.

The court ruled that they were deliberately attacked on the road after Hussain threatened to use a sex tape to expose his long-running affair with the Mehak Bukhari’s mother.