Pakistan opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka in Do-or-Die Asia Cup clash

ABU DHABI – Pakistan won toss and opt to bowl first in Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday in ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.

This encounter is vital for both teams, who are looking to recover after defeats in their opening matches. Men in Green lost to India by six wickets, while Sri Lanka fell short against Bangladesh, losing by four wickets. Currently, Pakistan sit at the bottom of the Super Four standings due to a lower net run rate compared to Sri Lanka.

In T20 internationals, two sides faced off 23 times, with Pakistan winning 13 matches and Sri Lanka 10. In Asia Cup T20 history, Sri Lanka won two of the three previous clashes, while Pakistan claimed victory once in 2016.

Pakistan’s key players include Salman Agha (captain), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Haris (wk), and others.

Sri Lanka will miss fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana, who has been ruled out due to illness. The 22-year-old could not train over the last two days and is currently under medical care.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera.