Pakistan opt to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match

AUKLAND – Pakistan on Friday won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the third T20I match.

The match is being played at Auckland ground while both teams are quite excited to take on each other.

Pakistan cricket team arrived in Auckland two days ago from Dunedin. After resting, the national squad participated in a training session to prepare for the match, focusing on batting and bowling practice.

It may be mentioned here that New Zealand hold a 2-0 lead in the five-match series against Pakistan.

Squads:

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (c), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf