AGL70.18▲ 3.28 (0.05%)AIRLINK181.6▼ -0.54 (0.00%)BOP11.6▼ -0.03 (0.00%)CNERGY8.05▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DCL9.09▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML46.1▲ 0.04 (0.00%)DGKC133.25▲ 0.07 (0.00%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)FFL16.6▲ 0.43 (0.03%)HUBC141.65▼ -1.57 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.31▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)KEL4.57▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM6.32▲ 0.16 (0.03%)MLCF59.25▲ 0 (0.00%)NBP77.2▼ -1.16 (-0.01%)OGDC228.69▲ 1.88 (0.01%)PAEL47.6▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.53▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)PPL191.8▼ -0.47 (0.00%)PRL38.66▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)PTC24.39▲ 0.14 (0.01%)SEARL100.98▼ -0.98 (-0.01%)TELE8▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.35▲ 0.59 (0.02%)TPLP11.08▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TREET23.05▼ -0.07 (0.00%)TRG68.62▲ 0.09 (0.00%)UNITY29.3▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.41▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Pakistan opt to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match

Pakistan Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand In Third T20i Match
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

AUKLAND – Pakistan on Friday won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the third T20I match.

The match is being played at Auckland ground while both teams are quite excited to take on each other.

Pakistan cricket team arrived in Auckland two days ago from Dunedin. After resting, the national squad participated in a training session to prepare for the match, focusing on batting and bowling practice.

It may be mentioned here that New Zealand hold a 2-0 lead in the five-match series against Pakistan.

Squads:

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (c), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Sports

Japan becomes first team to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

  • Champions Trophy, Sports

Pakistan writers another letter to ICC over exclusion from CT 2025 final ceremony

  • Sports

BCCI announces major reward for Indian team for winning ICC Champions Trophy 2025

  • Sports

Karachi continue winning streak in National T20 Cup

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer