Pakistan opt to bat first against India in Champions Trophy 2025 match

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan has won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the much-anticipated clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan made one forced change in the Playing XI, bringing in Imam-ul-Haq in place of Fakhar Zaman who was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. India fielded the same Playing XI that beat Bangladesh in the first match.

Pakistan Playing XI: 1 Babar Azam, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Saud Shakeel, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), 5 Salman Agha, 6 Tayyan Tahir, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Shaheen Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Abrar Ahmed

India Playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Axar Patel, 6 KL Rahul (wk), 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Shami