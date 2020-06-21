Pakistan opens Torkham , Chaman terminals for trade

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

On the request of Government of Afghanistan and based on our brotherly ties and humanitarian consideration for sustenance of the fraternal people of Afghanistan, Pakistan had opened its two border terminals at Torkham and Chaman for transit trade and exports to Afghanistan, says a Press Release received from Office of the Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs here today.

Now, keeping in view both countries’ desire to further increase mutual trade, in view of strong fraternal ties and due to renewed Afghan Government’s request, it has been decided that with effect from 22 June 2020, the third border terminal at Ghulam Khan will be opened for bilateral trade and to allow transit trade and import from Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border terminals as well.

This arrangement on trade will be in operation 6 days a week. Saturdays will be reserved for pedestrian movement on these border crossing terminals. These steps are being taken after implementing all necessary protocols related to COVID-19 pandemic.

The opening of Ghulam Khan border crossing terminal and allowing imports from Afghanistan reflects Pakistan’s resolve to help Afghanistan and facilitate its trade. Pakistan is a major trading partner of Afghanistan and largest market for Afghan exports.

The opening of Gwadar Port for Afghanistan’s export and import has further strengthened trade linkages between the two countries.