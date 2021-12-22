Pakistan opener Abid Ali undergoes angioplasty after chest pain

KARACHI – Pakistan’s Test opener Abid Ali has undergone an angioplasty a day after he was shifted to a hospital for chest pain while playing a match in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in Karachi, it emerged on Wednesday.

Cardiac surgeons diagnosed as a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome after several tests, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement issued on Tuesday. He is under the care of Consultant Cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment.

Reports said that a stent has been inserted in one vein of the cricketer and he will undergo another small procedure before he is discharged from the hospital.

Get well soon, Abid Ali ❤ pic.twitter.com/dO3Ox4YQf7 — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) December 21, 2021

Central Punjab opener Abid Ali complained of chest pain during his innings against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final-round match at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi today. Abid left the batting crease at 61 in Central Punjab’s second innings.

Abid Ali in a message to his fans on Wednesday said he was doing well and asked them to pray for his speedy recovery.

Ali, who had completed his 9000 runs in first-class cricket while batting against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, joined Central Punjab after recently concluded Bangladesh tour.

He made hundreds on his ODI and Test debuts.