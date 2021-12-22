Pakistan opener Abid Ali undergoes angioplasty after chest pain

KARACHI – Pakistan’s Test opener Abid Ali has undergone an angioplasty a day after he was shifted to a hospital for chest pain while playing a match in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in Karachi, it emerged on Wednesday.

Cardiac surgeons diagnosed as a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome after several tests, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement issued on Tuesday. He is under the care of Consultant Cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment.

Reports said that a stent has been inserted in one vein of the cricketer and he will undergo another small procedure before he is discharged from the hospital.

Central Punjab opener Abid Ali complained of chest pain during his innings against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final-round match at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi today. Abid left the batting crease at 61 in Central Punjab’s second innings.

Abid Ali in a message to his fans on Wednesday said he was doing well and asked them to pray for his speedy recovery.

Ali, who had completed his 9000 runs in first-class cricket while batting against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, joined Central Punjab after recently concluded Bangladesh tour.

He made hundreds on his ODI and Test debuts.

