Pakistan Open Source Summit concluds

Staff Reporter

A two day informative ‘Pakistan Open Source Summit 2018’ concluded Islamabad with large number of attendees from industry, academia, government, and students. Chief Guest of the opening ceremony was Dr. Joao Sabido Costa, Ambassador of Portugal in Pakistan and Former Naval Chief Admiral (R) Asif Sandila NI (M) at closing ceremony. In his address Dr. Joao Sabido Costa, Ambassador of Portugal in Pakistan mentioned that events such as Open Source Summit are excellent for spreading awareness and for creating industry-academia linkages and enhancement of IT. He also said that organizations should utilize open source platforms to build their IT infrastructures in future. To build Open Source culture in Pakistan, he recommended roadmap with future activities and timelines for spreading open source in Pakistan.

The event started with a welcome address by Mr. Sher Afzal Khan Chief organizer of the event in which he said that by hosting this mega event reflects the our commitment towards Open Source and Digital systems.

With the renowned national and International speakers & trainers, the summit was influential platform to develop the entrepreneurial culture in Pakistan, bringing together leaders, entrepreneurs & academicians.

Summit was comprised of various segments including Panel discussions, case study presentation and other sessions on The Use of Koha, Library Open Source Software to Enhance Effectiveness of Academic Library Activities in Pakistan, Usability of Library Management System, Open Source Software Vs Commercial Software and others. Keynote speakers of the summit were from China, India and Pakistan.

In his closing remarks, Former Naval Chief Admiral (R) Sandila congratulates the organizing committee for organizing successful event and to share and exchange expressions in fields if IT and Library. HE emphasized the book reading culture and use of technology. He distributed souvenirs and certificates among the participants and speakers. The Conference combined high-quality plenary presentation, case studies, successful projects, Major development and social events.