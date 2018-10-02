Pakistan-Oman to preserve 5000 years of common history

Staff Reporter

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman, Ali Javed recently called on he Dr Hamad Al-Dhauyani, Chairman National Records & Archives Authority (Nraa). The occasion provided the opportunity to discuss cooperation in field of archives so as to usher bilateral relations into a new era via preserving and transferring 5000 years of common history to next generations.

Dr. Dhauyani briefled the Ambassador on his Majesty’s vision towards preserving Oman relations with the world with special emphasis on Gwadar. The interaction spanning two hours included a visit to Nraa Headquarters, and a guided tour of the NRAA Museum.

The Ambassador underlined December 2017 discoveries of pottery’ in Dahwa (North Batinah Oman) by Sultan Qaboos University whose forensic studies linked the artifacts to ‘Indus Valley Civilization’ of ‘Mohen-jo-Daro’ the world’s largest, 3rd millennium, Bronze Age city, located in Sindh, Pakistan.

The Ambassador praised contributions by both civil societies with special mention of Professor Michael Jansen, a German resident of Muscat, who secured Ph.D on ‘Mohen Jo Daro’ (1978-79) and was conferred ‘Star of Distinction’ by President of Pakistan in 1987 for services to Indus Valley Civilization.

Dr. Jansen advises governments of Oman and Pakistan and is founding Rector of German University of Technology (Muscat) where he set up ‘Mohen–jo-Daro institute’ and more recently, ‘Research Center Indian Ocean’ (RIO). He signed a document to functionless ‘Int’l Center for Indus Valley Integrated Studies ‘ (CIVIS) at University of Sindh, Jamshoro in March 2018 to establish cooperation between CIVIS and RIO.

