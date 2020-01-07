Pakistan, Oman enjoy deep-rooted relations: Alvi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan attaches immense importance to its fraternal relations with Oman, said President Dr. Arif Alvi, while talking to the Minister for Endowment and Religious Affairs of Oman, Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Abdullah Assalmi, who called on him on Tuesday.

The President said Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Oman were deep rooted in common culture, shared history and heritage. He also underlined the need to upgrade bilateral cooperation across all areas of common interest, especially trade and investment. Dr Arif emphasized that peace in the region was pivotal for the progress and development of both the countries. He highlighted that Pakistan had been making all possible efforts for the peace and stability in the region. He also appreciated the constructive role Oman had been playing in defusing the regional tension and promoting reconciliation, says a press relase.

The President said that Pakistani community had been making valuable contribution to the development of Oman. Moreover, Pakistan could provide both un-skilled and highly professional manpower in various fields including medicine, engineering, information technology, accountancy, education and technical workers, he added.

He also stressed that relevant departments from both countries should focus on student exchange programmes, joint research projects, split PhD programmes, post-doctorate research and joint seminars.

The Minister thanked the President and conveyed the best wishes to President Arif Alvi from the leadership and people of Oman. He also appreciated Pakistani Government’s vision for the development of the country and peace in the region.