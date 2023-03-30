The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has finalised the sporting disciplines that will feature in the upcoming 34th National Games.

POA ratified the news in a press release issued on its website.

According to the document, 32 different categories of sports will be played during the upcoming sporting extravaganza with 4 sports reserved for the exhibition category.

The 34th National Games will be held in Quetta from May 15th to 23rd.

All 34th National Games sports according to Pakistan Olympic Association:

Archery (men & women), Athletics (men & women), Badminton (men & Women), Baseball (Men), Basketball (Men & Women), Bodybuilding (Men), Boxing (Men & Women), Cycling (Men & Women), Football (Men & Women), Golf (Men & Women), Gymnastics (Men), Handball (Men & Women), Hockey (Men & Women), Judo (Men & Women), Kabaddi (Men), Karate (Men & Women), Rugby (Men & Women), Rowing (Men & Women), Sailing (Men & Women), Shooting (Men & Women), Squash (Men & Women), Softball (Women), Swimming (Men & Women), Table Tennis (Men & Women), Taekwondo (Men & Women), Tug of War (Men), Tennis (Men & Women), Volleyball (Men & Women), Weightlifting (Men & Women), Wrestling (Men), Wushu (Men & Women), Fencing (Men & Women).

The four exhibition sports include Futsal (for Men and Women), Throwball (for Men and Women), Canoe and Kayak and Cricket (for women).

The biggest sporting tournament in Pakistan is expected to draw a huge number of local athletes from all associated sports bodies.