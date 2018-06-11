Pakistan offers Uzbekistan to utilize its connectivity potential

Mamnoon, Mirziyoyev agree to enhance Tashkent-Islamabad trade ties

President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday, while agreeing to enhance bilateral cooperation, offered Uzbekistan to fully utilize Pakistan’s connectivity potential.

This was agreed in a bilateral meeting between President Mamnoon Hussain and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev who met here in the coastal city of Shandong province on the sidelines of 18th Meeting of the Council of Heads of States of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The two leaders expressed commitment to enhance bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest. President Mamnoon thanked his Uzbek counterpart for extending support for Pakistan’s membership and assimilation in SCO.

He lauded the lead role of Uzbekistan in SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to complement RATS efforts for regional peace and security.

President Mamnoon hinted at historical bilateral cultural relations, spanning over centuries and emphasized the need to enhance people-to-people’s contacts.

The President said that the resumption of Uzbek Airways direct flights between Lahore and Tashkent would contribute towards enhanced two-way tourism and people-to-people contacts.

He further reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and establishment of enduring peace in the war-torn country.

The two leaders agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, particularly in the fields of energy, agriculture, education, infrastructure and transportation.

They also examined the prospects of cooperation in areas of trade and economy, investment, culture, education and science & technology.