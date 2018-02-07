Pakistan offers joining CPEC with six routes of SCO

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust, mutual benefits, equality, respect for cultural diversity and pursuit of common development.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi said this while talking to visiting Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Rashid Alimov who called on him here Tuesday. This is the first visit of SCO Secretary General to Pakistan’s after its membership of SCO.

The prime minister thanked Secretary General for his support in steering the process of Pakistan’s membership of SCO. “Pakistan shares with SCO and its members, deep rooted historical and cultural links and strong economic and strategic complementarities.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s active participation in all the SCO activities, the prime minister appreciated that SCO has established itself as a significant and influential player in the international arena by leveraging its comparative advantages. Its unique and pragmatic portfolio of economic, trade, development, security and counter terrorism cooperation distinguishes it from the other international organizations.

The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s support towards SCO’s connectivity initiatives and offered to connect CPEC with SCO’s 6 approved routes which would greatly enhance their vitality to become a conduit for linking Eurasian landmass, China, Russia and Central Asia with the Arabian Sea.

The Prime Minister also expressed support for various SCO’s initiatives including the establishment of SCO Development Bank, SCO Development Fund, SCO Business Council, SCO Interbank Consortium and SCO’s initiative on Small and Medium Enterprises.

While expressing support for the SCO regional anti-terrorism structure (RATS) the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s strong opposition to the three evils of terrorism, extremism and separatism.

The Secretary General appreciated Pakistan’s active participation in all SCO activities. He stated that the inclusion of new members like Pakistan has greatly strengthened SCO which has emerged as a true cross regional and cross continental organization playing a multifaceted role in the world politics. He said that SCO can enormously benefit from Pakistan’s experience in successful combat of the menace of terrorism, narcotics and drugs as well as its economic and connectivity potential.