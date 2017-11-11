Pakistan offers Jadhav’s spouse to meet him

Big heart offer for Indian Spy

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Government of Pakistan showing open heart, has decided to arrange a meeting of Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav with his wife, in Pakistan. The decision has taken on purely on humanitarian grounds, for-eign office said in a statement on Friday evening.

It also mentioned in statement that a Note Verbale to this effect has been sent to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on the said day.

Agent Kulbhushan Jhadev, who was arrested from Balochistan, has confessed that he was on a mission to destabilize Pakistan, create unrest in Balochistan and sabotage Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He was alias, Hussain Mubarak Patel, a serving Commander of the Indian Navy, working with Indian Intelligence Agency/RAW was apprehended by Pakistan law enforcement agencies on March 3, 2016 after he illegally crossed over into Pakistan.

Jadhav has confessed before a Magistrate and the Court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organize espionage, terrorist and sabotage activities aimed at destabilizing and waging war against Pakistan.

The agencies with the help of interrogations from Indian RAW agent, have already bursted many operations of terrors around the country .

The spy Kulbhushan has been tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded death sentence. Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed his death sentence in April 10th 2017 awarded by FGCM.

RAW agent Commander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav was tried by FGCM under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of official Secret Act of 1923. FGCM found Kulbhushan Sudhir Yadhav guilty of all the charges.

An mercy petition is also under consideration by the army chief.

Pakistan has also denied several counsel access appeal by the India.

Civil and Military leadership have categorically stated that no concessions will be given to the terrorists and dismissed Indian accusations which termed death sentence of Jadhav a premeditated murder.

Based on the information collected from an Indian serving Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pakistan had submitted a comprehensive dossier on the Indian subversive activities within its territory, in United Nations.

The dossier were presented to the new Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres soon after he takes over the office in January.

The dossier contains video evidences of an Indian submarine, which was stopped by Pakistan Navy on November 18 while spying on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, as well as the information collected from Kulbhushan Jadhav, an on-duty Indian navy officer working for RAW who was caught from Balochistan, earlier this year.

In his confessional statement, Kulbhushan Jadhav had admitted that India is fomenting terrorism in Balochistan and Karachi. The document carries further proofs of India’s involvement in subversive activities inside Pakistan.