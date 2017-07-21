‘Pakistan offers favourable investment environment to US businessmen’

Islamabad

Ambassador of Pakistan to US, Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry has that Pakistan offers a favourable investment environment to US businessmen due to advanced banking system and improved means of communication.

The ambassador was talking to a delegation of Pakistan America Business Association (PABA) at Washington DC on Wednesday, a message received here Thursday said.

The delegation included Tom Garret, Congressman House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Debbie Jones, President of Prince William Chambers of Commerce & Industry and prominent businessmen & government officials. Siddique Sheikh, who is the Chairman and Founder of PABA was also present.

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry warmly welcomed the delegation of PABA and encouraged American businessmen/entrepreneurs for exploring countless investment opportunities in Pakistan.

While speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Chaudhry briefed the delegation about the improved security situation in Pakistan over the span of 2-3 years which is having a salutary effect on the economy.

As a consequence, he said, business activity was picking up in Pakistan, adding that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has opened new avenues for Pakistan.

Foreign investment is flowing into Pakistan not only by Chinese companies but a large number of Korean, European & US firms, all ready to take advantage of tremendous investment opportunities in the country, he added.

Commenting on Pak-US bilateral relations, Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry underscored that Pakistan has enjoyed longstanding partnership with the US over last 70 years.

No doubt, there were ups and downs in the relationship between the two countries but history bears testimony to the fact that both the countries benefitted whenever they cooperated with each other, he added.

He said there was a strong bond of cooperation between the two countries in different fields such as education, defence, counter terrorism, health etc. which provides a strong foundation to further deepen the relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, PABA delegation discussed various proposals including organizing an international Business Convention in 2018, visa facilitation for business community and greater connectivity between banking channels of both the countries.

Ambassador Chaudhry supported the idea of projecting Pakistan as it will provide an opportunity to highlight the great economic potential that Pakistan is offering at the moment, after successfully reversing the tide of terrorism, he added.—APP