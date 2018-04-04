Pakistan of today is much better than past: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that national development and prosperity are the top most priorities of the government. Our past, as well as the present, is witness to the fact that our every step is aimed at ensuring national development and prosperity of the people. Pakistan of today is much better than the past and we are moving speedily towards achieving the goal of a self-reliant, prosperous and economically-sustained Pakistan.

While talking to members of the assemblies, Shahbaz said the government of Pakistan Muslim League-N has adopted unprecedented steps for making the country economically self-reliant which have no resemblance in the 70 years history of the country.

Additional production of thousands of megawatts electricity and restoration of peace in the country are historic achievements of the PML-N which will never be forgotten by the nation. The people will always remember our steps taken for moving the country on the road to development and prosperity; he added and said that Punjab has emerged as a role model with regard to its immaculate development process for other provinces.

The government has implemented its development agenda without caring for the elements engaged in negative politics and obstructing the process of development. The people will forever bury the negative politics of opponents of development. He said that those who have increased the problems of the people will have to be held accountable for their deeds.

The power-mongers trying to make it to the power corridors through backdoors can never be sincere with the people and the masses will hold accountability of such elements in the elections of 2018. The performance of so-called claimants of change is evident before the people. He said the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been ruined in the name of change and added that criticizers of metro bus have no ability to complete this important project as they have dug up the whole city of Peshawar in guise of metro project. He said that elements that remained engaged in sit-ins, lockdown and mendacity will be hiding their faces from the people during the next elections.

The real faces of those who continuously have spoken different lies for the last five years have been exposed before the people. He said that the party which was given mandate by the people of Sindh has badly disappointed the masses there. Those who turned Karachi which was once the city of lights as a trash-hub will be face ashamed during the next elections. 2018 is a year to hold accountability of elements engaged in negative politics, he added.

The PML-N will win the 2018 elections with vast majority on the basis of its performance and public service record. If Almighty Allah accorded an opportunity to serve after 2018, then the development process will be moved forward with renewed zeal, concluded the Chief Minister.