Pakistan observes ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada’ to pay tribute to martyrs

Pakistan is observing Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan (Martyrs Reverence Day) today to pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while defending the country.

A special ceremony is being held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi. Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir is attending the ceremony as the chief guest.

Nation proud over patriotism of its valiant martyrs: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the entire nation was proud of their valiant martyrs who displayed the spirit of patriotism and fearlessness in testing times throughout their history.

“The nation owes to the heroism and sacrifices offered by the jawans and officers of our Armed Forces, including Pakistan Army, Rangers, Air Force, Navy, Police, and other security institutions that made Pakistan’s defence impregnable,” the president said in a message.

He said that they are observing Martyrs’ Reverence Day to pay tribute to the unprecedented courage and sacrifices of their ancestors and personnel of the security forces who had rendered great sacrifices for the motherland.

“The integrity and security of our country would not have been possible without their valuable services. Apart from defending the frontiers of the country, our security forces successfully defeated the menace of terrorism,” he said, adding that Pakistan single-handedly contained the scourge of terrorism due to the bravery and sacrifices of its forces.

“Let us pledge on this day that we will never forget our valiant martyrs and reiterate our commitment to always honour them and express our undying love for these brave sons and daughters of the nation,” he added.

Pakistan pays ‘unflinching solidarity’ with families of martyrs: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz also paid tribute to the martyrs and regretted and condemned the May 9 violence and desecration of martyrs’ monuments, saying that the incidents gave the enemy a reason to celebrate.

“Today we revive and reiterate our pledge to uphold the honour and respect of our Shuhada. The essence of Pakistan’s existence lies in the spiritual covenant between its people and the martyrs,” PM wrote on Twitter.

Today the nation is solemnly observing Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan to pay its glowing tributes to our heroes, Ghazis, and martyrs and express its unflinching solidarity with their families. I don’t see the tragic incidents of May 9 as merely a protest that became… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 25, 2023

“The creation of Pakistan is a miracle of the 20th century and its edifice stands on the sure foundation of their sacred blood. We will never be able to thank them enough.”