Pakistan observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir today

Pakistan is observing Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir today to show support for the people of Kashmir as the military siege on Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) enters its second year.

The Narendra Modi administration withdrew the territory’s special status two years ago, on August 5, 2019, removing the autonomous status that Kashmiris and Pakistan have fiercely resisted since then.

A number of events have been organized to condemn India’s unilateral and unlawful actions against the Kashmiri people. One-mile solidarity walks will be held in all of the major cities, including the federal capital. In Islamabad, President Arif Alvi will lead the march.

The walkers will be wearing black bands and carrying Pakistani and Azad Kashmiri flags. Across the nation, a minute of silence was observed, with traffic stopped for a minute and sirens blaring.

Following the one-minute silence, radio and television stations will broadcast the national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

To commemorate the day, a rally was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the media that Pakistan will continue to assist oppressed Kashmiris.

“They will be liberated from the Indian occupation one day. The people of Kashmir and the rest of the world have condemned India’s conduct on August 5 “He made a point.

President Alvi addresses the rally

President Alvi stated during the gathering that no Pakistani would rest until occupied Kashmir, which is under Indian military blockade, is freed.

“Pakistan will liberate occupied Kashmir,” he said. “Let me warn India that Pakistan is a strong nation,” he added.

President Alvi said that if India’s illegal acts had not occurred, Kashmir would have been part of Pakistan at the time of partition. He said that Islamabad will not engage in discussions with New Delhi until the latter reversed its stance on August 5.

The Pakistani president reminded the world of his country’s commitments to Kashmir’s people. “The UN promised to grant the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir,” he noted.

Alvi said there was a clear distinction between occupied and Azad Kashmir, noting that the former’s media was oppressed while the latter’s was free.

He said that India was altering the demography of occupied Kashmir to fit its purpose, and that New Delhi had trampled on fundamental ideals and was jeopardizing regional peace efforts.

Prayers for the martyrs in occupied Kashmir were also led by the president.

PM Khan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable

Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, has urged the international community to hold India responsible.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause in his Youm-e-Istehsal address.

The prime minister urged the world community to hold India responsible for its atrocities against the Kashmiri people, especially the United Nations, human rights groups, and the international media.

“We will continue to extend all possible assistance to Kashmiris till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination and a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” he said.

The prime minister said, “Today marks two years since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)”.

He said that these acts were followed by an unparalleled military blockade and limitations on the Kashmiri people’s basic rights and freedoms in order to maintain Indian control in the occupied region.

“Yet, India has failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people,” he added.

Extrajudicial murders, torture, and deaths in custody, arbitrary detentions, house burning and looting to impose collective punishment, and other kinds of human rights violations continue to plague Kashmiris, according to the premier.

“India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, and subsequent measures particularly pertaining to domicile rules and the land ownership laws are aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIOJK and converting the Kashmiris into a minority in their own land,” he added.

These actions, according to the prime minister, are flagrant breaches of international law, including the United Nations Charter, UN Security Council resolutions, and the 4th Geneva Convention.

“Pakistan, the Kashmiris, and the international community forcefully rejected these steps,” he added.

Many international institutions, including the UN, the OHCHR, and the European Parliament, as well as the world media, different human rights experts, and human rights groups, have criticized and condemned India’s unlawful activities in the IoK, according to PM Khan.

He expressed Pakistan’s deep admiration for the people of IoK for their unmatched bravery, sacrifices, and perseverance in the face of Indian oppression as they fought for their rightful right to self-determination.

“All the unilateral and illegal actions taken by India in the IoK, from the outset, the measures initiated on and after August 5, 2019, and any additional unilateral changes that India may introduce in the future, are violations of international law, including the Security Council resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention, and ipso facto null and void,” the prime minister maintained.

